Radisson Hotel Group recalibrates India expansion, eyes bigger push into metros and premium hotels

NEW DELHI: Radisson Hotel Group is shifting its India expansion strategy towards larger cities and premium hotels as it targets 500 properties in the country by 2030, while continuing to enter smaller, underserved markets.
The Belgian hotel company, owned by Jin Jiang International Holdings, operates 146 hotels with about 16,000 rooms in India and has another 86 hotels, with 10,488 rooms, in its development pipeline, Elie Younes, executive vice-president and global chief development officer, told Mint.