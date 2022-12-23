Radisson Hotel Group signs two hotels owned by FMCG company DS Group

Radisson Individuals, Radisson Individuals Retreats is something the company launched for the Indian market and is a collection of experiential retreats. Zubin Saxena, managing director and vice president, operations for South Asia for the hotel group said, “In tandem with our ambitious five-year expansion plan for South Asia, we remain invested in identifying the right partners for signing and opening brand-defining hotels. This would be a catalyst behind our next phase of domestic growth in the region driven by key leisure destinations."