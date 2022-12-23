Radisson Hotel Group signs two hotels owned by FMCG company DS Group

Namah Resort in Jim Corbett, will become part of the portfolio of brands under Radisson Individuals. The other hotel in Nainital, The Manu Maharani, will be part of Radisson Individuals Retreats.
NEW DELHI: Hospitality company Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of two hotels with FMCG company DS Group. The company’s hotel, Namah Resort in Jim Corbett, will become part of the portfolio of brands under Radisson Individuals. Its other hotel in Nainital, The Manu Maharani, will be part of Radisson Individuals Retreats.
The DS Group is a multi-business corporation, a leading FMCG conglomerate and the maker of Rajnigandha pan masala. The group had first joined hands with the hotel company to open its Radisson Blu Hotel Guwahati in 2014.
The Jim Corbett hotel is expected to be operational in the first quarter of FY24 and will have specialty restaurants, as well as a 6,000+ sq ft of banquet area while the Nainital hotel is expected to open in the second quarter of FY25 after renovations.
The revamped hotel will have facilities like a gymnasium, spa, lounge, all-day dining facilities, and a 1,000 sq ft of banquet area, among others.
Radisson Individuals, Radisson Individuals Retreats is something the company launched for the Indian market and is a collection of experiential retreats. Zubin Saxena, managing director and vice president, operations for South Asia for the hotel group said, “In tandem with our ambitious five-year expansion plan for South Asia, we remain invested in identifying the right partners for signing and opening brand-defining hotels. This would be a catalyst behind our next phase of domestic growth in the region driven by key leisure destinations."
Nathan Andrews, business head, hospitality for the FMCG group, said, “We are pleased to partner with them once again. There are significant synergies between the two companies which are a pivotal factor behind these new signings in Uttarakhand.“
Earlier this week, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), too, announced the signing of two Ginger branded hotels in Durgapur and Asansol in West Bengal.
According to hospitality consultancy Hotelivate, in fiscal year 2020-21, existing rooms supply in India grew 3.3% on year, increasing the total number of branded rooms in the country to 1.44 lakh. This takes into account the 4,093 new rooms that opened during the year.
