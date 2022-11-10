Radisson Hotel Group partners Treebo parent to launch India-only midscale brand

The partnership will identify and convert opportunities and develop a 150-hotel-strong network of Park Inn & Suites by Radisson properties over 10 years including franchised hotels. Ramzy Fenianos, chief development officer, Asia Pacific, at Radisson, said, “Covid was a slow time for the industry and during that time we looked at how we could grow﻿. We looked at India which is one of our largest strategic markets. This is part of our five year plan in India and the country is an incubator for this brand. The brand will offer midscale hotels in India an opportunity to enhance their visibility﻿."