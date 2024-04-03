‘Radisson is the second largest international hotel operator in India’
With 115 operational hotels, and 60 are under development, the company plans to add 30 properties every year for next five years.
Bengaluru: Radisson Hotel Group has emerged as India’s second largest international hotel operator, with 115 hotels under the Radisson, Park Inn, and Suites by Radisson brands. At present, around 60 properties are under development, said Elie Younes, executive vice-president and global chief development officer, said in an interview.