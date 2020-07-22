Rahul Bajaj steps down as chairman of Bajaj Finance

“In terms of provision of Regulation 30 of the Sebi (listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform you that, Shri Rahul Bajaj, non-executive chairman of the company, having been at the helm of the company since its inception in 1987, and the group for over five decades, as part of succession planning, has decided to demit the office as chairman of the board with effect from close of business hours on 3l July 2020. He would, however, continue to serve the company as a non-executive, non-independent director," the notice said.