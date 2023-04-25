Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday approached the Gujarat high court, seeking a stay on his conviction in the “Modi surname" case, a day after the Surat Sessions Court rejected his application seeking a stay on his sentencing. "We have filed an appeal challenging the Surat district court’s order," Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer, Pankaj Champaneri, was quoted as saying.

The development comes a few days after the Surat Sessions Court dismissed his application in which the Congress leader had sought a stay on his conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case on the 'Modi surname' remark.

Rahul Gandhi was a Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad but was suspended as a Member of Parliament when he was convicted in the “Modi surname" case in March as per a Supreme Court ruling in 2013. Under the ruling, any MP or MLA is automatically disqualified if convicted and sentenced to two years or more.

Rahul Gandhi was also sentenced to two years in jail on March 23 under sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a case.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi made a comment using the surname 'Modi' while speaking at a campaign event, which became the subject of the case. At a rally in Karnataka's Kolar in April 2019, Rahul, in a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?".