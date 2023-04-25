Rahul Gandhi moves Gujarat HC seeking stay on conviction in ‘Modi surname’ case1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 07:56 PM IST
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi approaches Gujarat High Court after the Surat Sessions Court rejected his application seeking a stay on his conviction
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday approached the Gujarat high court, seeking a stay on his conviction in the “Modi surname" case, a day after the Surat Sessions Court rejected his application seeking a stay on his sentencing. "We have filed an appeal challenging the Surat district court’s order," Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer, Pankaj Champaneri, was quoted as saying.
