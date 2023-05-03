Rail Vikas Nigam gets Navratna status

Rail Vikas Nigam gets Navratna status1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 09:09 PM IST
With the grant of Navratna status, RVNL will enjoy enhanced delegation of powers, more operational freedom and financial autonomy, which will give a huge impetus to the company’s progress, particularly as it expands its footprint beyond the railways sector and into international projects
NEW DELHI : Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, has been granted Navratna Status, the Ministry of Railways said on Wednesday.
