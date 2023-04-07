Home / Companies / News /  RailTel bags order of 76.10 crores from Bihar for implementation, management of Electronic Knowledge Network
RailTel bags order of 76.10 crores from Bihar for implementation, management of Electronic Knowledge Network

2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 05:53 AM IST Livemint
Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (BSEDC Ltd.) caters to the technological needs of the State Government and carries out IT project conceptualization and implementation for the State Government Departments (ANI)

The Awarded work entails supply, installation, commissioning & integration of Campus Local Area Network (LAN), Wi-Fi Solution, Smart Classroom Solution, and Voice over Internet Protocol.

RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a CPSU under the Ministry of Railways has bagged an order of approx 76.10 crores from Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation (BSEDC), a Bihar government, undertaking for implementation and management of Electronic Knowledge Network (100 Mbps internet connectivity, wi-fi system and Smart Classes).

The network will be implemented in Academic / Administrative buildings of Government Engineering Colleges and Polytechnic Institutes in Bihar. These institutes are under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Bihar.

As per the official statement of RailTel, the value of the work order pertaining to RailTel (as System Integrator & Primary Internet Service Provider) is Rs. 76.10 Crs. (Inclusive of GST).

This order has been acquired through an open competitive bidding process.

Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (BSEDC Ltd.) caters to the technological needs of the State Government and carries out IT project conceptualization and implementation for the State Government Departments and agencies. The Electronic Knowledge Network project aimsto provide high capacity,scalable and reliable network infrastructure to cater the needs of Data & Video transmission simultaneously for the Engineering colleges & Polytechnic Institutes. It will facilitate the current and future (5 years) digital needs of the campuses. With this, education content could be shared to students internally and efficiently.

(VoIP) Solution, Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Solution along with Internet from 2 different ISPs. It also involves the creation of small server room along with Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning (SITC) of Server & Work Stations. The overall network will be managed by Network Management System (NMS) centrally hosted at BSEDC.

Talking about it, Sanjai Kumar Chairman & Managing Director, RailTel said, “RailTel’s expertise in IT and Education sector will ensure successful execution of ‘Electronic Knowledge Network’ project of Bihar Government The project will revolutionize use of Information Technology (IT) in technical educational institutes of Bihar. RailTel continues to be in the forefront of the digital journey of its clients. The present work order will further boost RailTel’s continuing foray in the education sector. We will continue to eye similar projects to enhance our revenue stream".

