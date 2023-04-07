RailTel bags order of ₹76.10 crores from Bihar for implementation, management of Electronic Knowledge Network2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 05:53 AM IST
The Awarded work entails supply, installation, commissioning & integration of Campus Local Area Network (LAN), Wi-Fi Solution, Smart Classroom Solution, and Voice over Internet Protocol.
RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a CPSU under the Ministry of Railways has bagged an order of approx ₹76.10 crores from Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation (BSEDC), a Bihar government, undertaking for implementation and management of Electronic Knowledge Network (100 Mbps internet connectivity, wi-fi system and Smart Classes).
