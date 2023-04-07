Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (BSEDC Ltd.) caters to the technological needs of the State Government and carries out IT project conceptualization and implementation for the State Government Departments and agencies. The Electronic Knowledge Network project aimsto provide high capacity,scalable and reliable network infrastructure to cater the needs of Data & Video transmission simultaneously for the Engineering colleges & Polytechnic Institutes. It will facilitate the current and future (5 years) digital needs of the campuses. With this, education content could be shared to students internally and efficiently.