RailTel Corporation of India, a Mini Ratna PSU under Ministry of Railways, on Wednesday said that it has recived work order worth about ₹38.95 crore by the NIC Centres for Point-to-Point lease line connectivity of 4 Mbps to 19 immigration centres throughout the country.

This order has been received from National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI), a unit of state-owned under NIC. The work order is for a one-year period.

The work order is for point-to-point lease line connectivity of 4 Mbps at 19 number of Immigration Centres across India from the NIC Centres for seamless Immigration services under the Immigration, Visa, Foreigner’s Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) project, said RailTel in its statement.

This order is in addition to the lease line connectivity work order issued by NICSI previously. Currently, RailTel provides leasing line connectivity services to 47 immigration/foreigners regional registration offices (FRROs).

The IVFRT project aims to modernize and upgrade immigration services. Developing and implementing a secure and integrated service delivery framework that facilitates legitimate travellers while strengthening security is the primary objective of this project.

These immigration centres are located at airports, land check post, sea ports and connectivity at these locations are to be provided on Optical fibre Cable network.

“The current order is in tune with the core competence of RailTel. With this project, one can enjoy seamless, effective, and efficient online immigration services for one’s travel to India. We are glad to be a partner in the implementation of this project which is one of the Mission Mode Projects undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India under the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP). We are committed to provide quality & satisfactory services to our clients. We will continue to look for more similar projects to enhance our revenue stream," said Sanjai Kumar, Chairman & MD.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip ended 0.05 per cent up at ₹104.95 on BSE.