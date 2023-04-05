RailTel bags order worth ₹38.95 cr for lease line connectivity at immigration centres2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:20 PM IST
- This order has been received from National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI), a unit of state-owned under NIC.
RailTel Corporation of India, a Mini Ratna PSU under Ministry of Railways, on Wednesday said that it has recived work order worth about ₹38.95 crore by the NIC Centres for Point-to-Point lease line connectivity of 4 Mbps to 19 immigration centres throughout the country.
