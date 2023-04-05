“The current order is in tune with the core competence of RailTel. With this project, one can enjoy seamless, effective, and efficient online immigration services for one’s travel to India. We are glad to be a partner in the implementation of this project which is one of the Mission Mode Projects undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India under the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP). We are committed to provide quality & satisfactory services to our clients. We will continue to look for more similar projects to enhance our revenue stream," said Sanjai Kumar, Chairman & MD.