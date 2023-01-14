New Delhi: Indian Railways‘ wholly owned subsidiary RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received a work order worth ₹170.11crore from the Puducherry government to design, develop, supply, install, test, commission and operations and maintenance of integrated command control centre (ICCC) and other associated activities for smart city.

The contract is for five years and will be completed in 10 months‘ time. “RailTel has been selected through competitive bidding and it is the first smart city project awarded by Puducherry government," the company said in a press release.

The project’s other components include data center disaster recovery, on street parking management, intelligent traffic management system, development of an online/mobile platform to assist tourists and visitors, city level application and smart dashboard, smart kiosks, smart poles with CCTV, Wi-Fi, air quality monitoring, and digital billboard.

“The Smart Cities Mission (SCM) launched by Government of India is a very ambitious program with the objective to ensure people gain access to core infrastructure, a clean and sustainable environment, and a decent quality of life through the application of smart solutions," said Sanjai Kumar, chairman and managing director, RailTel.

“The Puducherry order is an important step for RailTel to enter this business segment which is close to our core competence," he added.

It has been noted that several cities where the ICCC is implemented are becoming cleaner due to monitoring of cleaning work through CCTV cameras leading to a reduction in instances of garbage throwing, littering, urination in public, and nighttime burning of garbage etc.

Smart City Centres are also providing technical support in ensuring better safety of women on the streets, environment sensitivity of people, faster response and better preparedness for emergencies and disasters.