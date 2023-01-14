RailTel bags ₹170 cr order for Puducherry smart city project1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 12:48 PM IST
RailTel has been selected through competitive bidding and it is the first smart city project awarded by Puducherry government
New Delhi: Indian Railways‘ wholly owned subsidiary RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received a work order worth ₹170.11crore from the Puducherry government to design, develop, supply, install, test, commission and operations and maintenance of integrated command control centre (ICCC) and other associated activities for smart city.