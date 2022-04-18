RailTel bags work order to install MPLS VPNs at 33 locations of Rail Vikas Nigam

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Under the agreement, MPLS VPN networks services will be created and maintained by RailTel at 33 locations of RVNL. The services will be provided for 5 years. RailTel shall provide 24x7 customer care support as a part of the service.
Government-owned, RailTel Corporation of India (RailTel) on Monday received a work order from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) aggregating ₹11.57 crore.
RailTel will install Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS)-Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in 33 locations of RVNL across the country
Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel said, “RailTel has a Pan India high capacity OFC network, and using this network it delivers MPLS VPN services. The MPLS VPN Network is contributing towards enhancing productivity and is helping to synergize the total operational processes. Users of MPLS VPN are assured of a high Quality of Service (QoS) for their Internet connectivity, and as a result, the apps and software that are on the cloud perform seamlessly. As enterprises are turning to cloud-based applications and services, MPLS VPN is the best way to connect them with better security."
Chawla added, "We expect further revenue growth from these kinds of services given the digitalization thrust across all enterprises. RailTel is also providing MPLS VPN networks services in a very big way at various locations of all the subsidiaries of Coal India Ltd. Apart from MPLS VPN, RailTel also provides Internet Lease Line (ILL) Services, Internet Bandwidth, CCTV Implementation, HD video conferencing, LAN/WAN Connectivity solutions, etc. to its clients."
MPLS VPN network is expected to enable the Digitalization of RVNL offices by making them more secure, efficient, transparent, and contributing to enhanced productivity.
In a statement, RailTel highlighted that MPLS VPN is a flexible method to transport and route several types of network traffic using the MPLS backbone. These services have now assumed more importance as enterprises are turning to cloud-based applications. VPNs based on MPLS are an excellent option for connecting to cloud-based services because of their inherent security characteristics, scalability, availability of infrastructure redundancy, capabilities for prioritizing traffic, and more. It is more reliable and secure than the public Internet and is an optimum way to connect to the cloud.
Today, RailTel shares finished at ₹113.55 apiece up by 2.3% today on BSE. On the other hand, RVNL shares slipped by 1.4% and closed at ₹34.35 apiece.