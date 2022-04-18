RailTel bags work order to install MPLS VPNs at 33 locations of Rail Vikas Nigam

In a statement, RailTel highlighted that MPLS VPN is a flexible method to transport and route several types of network traffic using the MPLS backbone. These services have now assumed more importance as enterprises are turning to cloud-based applications. VPNs based on MPLS are an excellent option for connecting to cloud-based services because of their inherent security characteristics, scalability, availability of infrastructure redundancy, capabilities for prioritizing traffic, and more. It is more reliable and secure than the public Internet and is an optimum way to connect to the cloud.