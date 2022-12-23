RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a CPSU under Ministry of Railways has bagged an order from Webel Technology Ltd (WTL), a Govt of West Bengal undertaking for Capacity Enhancement of West Bengal State Data Centre (WB-SDC).

The work order is valued at ₹98.56 Crore (including GST). This order has been acquired through open competitive bidding process and reaffirms RailTel’s expanding customers’ base in this field.

WTL is a Govt. of West Bengal Undertaking under the aegis of Information Technology & Electronics Department, Govt of West Bengal and is the State Nodal Agency & State Implementing Agency for implementation of all e-Governance related activities in the State. SWAN & SDC infrastructure of the State Government are spearheaded and managed by WTL

West Bengal State Data Centre (WBSDC) is a critical IT infrastructure of the State of West Bengal, which has been performing as Shared, Secure and Reliable Infrastructure Services-center for hosting and managing various e-Governance. Among its many services, some of the key functionalities are Central Data Repository, Secure Data Storage, Online Delivery of Services, Citizen Information/Services Portal, State Intranet Portal, Remote Management and Service Integration.

The awarded work entails supply, installation, commissioning & integration of Hyper converged Infrastructure with Necessary HCI compatible Network, Load Balancing, Backup Software, Software, Network Security, DLP Software, Application Performance Management Software & Centralized Monitoring Software. Scope of Work also covers the Non-IT Part of Data Centre. Proposed SDC centralized cloud environment will be used to host multiple e-governance, citizen centric applications with simplified operations and increased application responsiveness.

Talking about it Sanjai Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, RailTel said, “Securing this prestigious project from Government of West Bengal is an endorsement of RailTel’s key position in the domestic IT space based on its strong technology expertise, process excellence and superior execution capabilities."

"Once this project is completed, e-governance will further get boost in West Bengal. We are committed to provide best services to our all stake holders. With such job orders, RailTel is well- positioned to win other State Data Centre (SDC) projects as well," he added.

About RailTel

