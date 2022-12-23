RailTel bags work order worth ₹98.56 cr from govt of West Bengal2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 08:11 PM IST
This order has been acquired through open competitive bidding process and reaffirms RailTel’s expanding customers’ base in this field
RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a CPSU under Ministry of Railways has bagged an order from Webel Technology Ltd (WTL), a Govt of West Bengal undertaking for Capacity Enhancement of West Bengal State Data Centre (WB-SDC).