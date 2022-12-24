RailTel bags work order worth 98.56 crore from govt of West Bengal

RailTel bags work order worth ₹98.56 crore from govt of West Bengal1 min read . 12:08 AM IST
The scope of work also covers the Non-IT Part of Data Centre
NEW DELHI :Indian Railways‘ wholly-owned subsidiary RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has bagged an order from Webel Technology Ltd (WTL), a Govt of West Bengal undertaking for Capacity Enhancement of West Bengal State Data Centre (WB-SDC).
The work order is valued at ₹98.56 Crore (including GST). This order has been acquired through open competitive bidding process and reaffirms RailTel’s expanding customers’ base in this field.
The awarded work entails supply, installation, commissioning & integration of Hyper converged Infrastructure with Necessary HCI compatible Network, Load Balancing, Backup Software, Software, Network Security, DLP Software, Application Performance Management Software & Centralized Monitoring Software.
The scope of work also covers the Non-IT Part of Data Centre. The proposed SDC centralized cloud environment will be used to host multiple e-governance, citizen centric applications with simplified operations and increased application responsiveness.
Talking about it Sanjai Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, RailTel said, “Securing this prestigious project from Government of West Bengal is an endorsement of RailTel’s key position in the domestic IT space based on its strong technology expertise, process excellence and superior execution capabilities.“
“Once this project is completed, e-governance will further get boost in West Bengal. We are committed to provide best services to our all stake holders. With such job orders, RailTel is well- positioned to win other State Data Centre (SDC) projects as well," he added.
