RailTel Corp bags 211 crore order from Ircon International

“RaiITel Corporation of India has received work order from Ircon International Limited for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of tunnel communication system consisting of emergency call and service telephone, CCTV, tunnel radio and PA system in tunnel environment on Dharam-Banihal section of Jammu Kashmir Rail Link Project under Ferozepur division of Northern Railway at a total cost of ₹210.77 crore (inclusive of GST)," the company said in a regulatory filing.