Home / Companies / News /  RailTel Corp bags 211 crore order from Ircon International

RailTel Corp bags 211 crore order from Ircon International

RailTel provides broadband telecom and multimedia network across the country.
1 min read . 09:22 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

The work order consists of design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of tunnel communication system in tunnel environment on Dharam-Banihal section of Jammu Kashmir Rail Link Project

RailTel Corp announced on Wednesday that it has received a contract worth 210.77 crore from Ircon International for installing tunnel communication system in the Dharam-Banihal section of Jammu Kashmir Rail Link Project.

“RaiITel Corporation of India has received work order from Ircon International Limited for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of tunnel communication system consisting of emergency call and service telephone, CCTV, tunnel radio and PA system in tunnel environment on Dharam-Banihal section of Jammu Kashmir Rail Link Project under Ferozepur division of Northern Railway at a total cost of 210.77 crore (inclusive of GST)," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The project is to be completed in a period of 12 months, RailTel Corp added.

RailTel Corp, a Mini Ratna PSU under Indian Railways, provides broadband and VPN services along railway tracks across the country. It also works on modernisation of train operations and administration network systems.

Ircon International, a state-run company incorporated by the Ministry of Railways, is a leading turnkey construction company in the public sector.

 

