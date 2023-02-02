RailTel Corporation informed on Thursday, that the company has received a Work Order from the State Bank of India (SBI) for providing 4G LTE connectivity to 15,000 offsite ATMs across the country. The mini-ratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways will also take care of the operation and maintenance of the entire network for a period of five years.

“Besides last mile connectivity, the project also includes the establishment of Network Operations Centre (NOC), backhaul connectivity to the Data center & Disaster Recovery center (DC-DR) of SBI, live dashboard for SLA monitoring, 24X7 helpdesk, etc," the PSU said in a press release.

This SBI project is one of the largest projects in providing last-mile connectivity on 4G LTE technology in India. RailTel has been selected through competitive bidding and the total cost of the project is estimated at ₹253.35 Crores (excluding taxes).

“The SBI order is a key milestone for RailTel to provide high speed and reliable last mile connectivity, which is aligned with our core competence and business portfolio. RailTel continues to play an important role in the digital transformation journey of its clients. We will continue to eye more such projects to enhance our revenue stream. We are committed to provide satisfying services to our clients," Sanjai Kumar, Chairman, and Managing Director, RailTel said on the development.

RailTel Corporation is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure & ICT Solutions & Services providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities, and rural areas of the country.

The company is working closely with Indian Railways on projects like the transformation of railway stations into digital hub by providing public Wi-Fi. Currently, more than 6,100 railway stations in India are live with RailTel’s RailWire Wi-Fi.