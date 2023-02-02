RailTel Corp bags ₹253.35 crore project from SBI for 4G connectivity to ATMs
- This SBI project is one of the largest projects in providing last-mile connectivity on 4G LTE technology in India
RailTel Corporation informed on Thursday, that the company has received a Work Order from the State Bank of India (SBI) for providing 4G LTE connectivity to 15,000 offsite ATMs across the country. The mini-ratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways will also take care of the operation and maintenance of the entire network for a period of five years.
