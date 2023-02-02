RailTel Corp bags 253.35 crore project from SBI for 4G connectivity to ATMs

“The SBI order is a key milestone for RailTel to provide high speed and reliable last mile connectivity, which is aligned with our core competence and business portfolio. RailTel continues to play an important role in the digital transformation journey of its clients. We will continue to eye more such projects to enhance our revenue stream. We are committed to provide satisfying services to our clients," Sanjai Kumar, Chairman, and Managing Director, RailTel said on the development.