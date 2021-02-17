RailTel Corp IPO subscribed 6.65 times on Day 2

The initial public offer (IPO) of RailTel Corporation of India subscribed 6.65 times on day two of bidding with an overwhelming response from retail investors.

The ₹819-crore IPO has received bids for 40.64 crore equity shares against offer size of over 6.11 crore shares, according to data available on the exchanges.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 10.55 times. While the Qualified Institutional Buyer was subscribed 2.97 times, the Non-Institutional Investor category was subscribed 2.63 times. The employee reservation category was subscribed 1.85 times.

The offer comprises of 87.15 million equity shares of face value of ₹10 each and is a complete offer for sale by the Government of India; therefore the Company will not be directly receiving any proceeds from the same.

Analysts at Angel Broking in an IPO note said “RailTel is going to play a key role in digital transformation of Indian Railways. Company’s margins & return ratios are better compared to other telecom players in India. Company also has a strong financial position and has been consistently paying dividends since 2008. There are no listed peers for the Company".

"Company has priced its issue at 21.4 times price equity on a FY2020 trailing basis, which is quite reasonable by looking at the strong future growth rates of the Company. We expect a good listing for the Company. We are positive on the long term prospects of the industry as well the Company, we recommend "SUBSCRIBE" to the RailTel IPO for long term as well as for listing gains." the brokerage added.

RailTel Corporation of India is an information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India. A neutral telecom infra provider is a third party who has little or no part in providing Internet service to the end-user but allows interconnection between multiple telecommunication carriers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via