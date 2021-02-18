RailTel IPO subscribed 42 times on final day of bidding





Mumbai: State-owned RailTel Corporation of India's Rs819 crore initial public offering (IPO) witnessed a subscription of 42.39 times on Thursday, the final day of the public offer, backed by a strong response from investors across categories.

The primary market offering received bids for 259.40 crore shares as against the offer size of more than 6.11 crore equity shares, as per subscription data on the stock exchanges.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 16.78 times. While the Qualified Institutional Buyer was subscribed 65.29 times, the Non-Institutional Investor category was subscribed 73.25 times. The employee reservation category was subscribed 3.35 times.

Earlier, its anchor book portion mopped up ₹244 crore from anchor investors at higher end of price band of ₹93-94 per share on Monday.

"At the upper price band of Rs.94, RailTel is available at a price to equity of 21.4 times on FY20 basis, which appears fully priced. Considering increasing data usage, GoI’s digital India initiatives and further diversification plans of RailTel", said Geojit Financial Services.

Analysts at Angel Broking in an IPO note said RailTel is going to play a key role in digital transformation of Indian Railways.

"RailTel’s margins & return ratios are better compared to other telecom players in India and has a strong financial position (debt free) and has been consistently paying dividends since 2008. There are no listed peers for the Company and it is priced at 21.4 times price equity on a FY20 trailing basis. We are positive on the long term prospects of the industry as well the Company."

RailTel is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India with a pan-India optic fibre network. The company is a key partner to Indian Railways in digital transformation initiatives such as multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) data network, content on demand, e-office, Railway Display Network (RDN), Video Surveillance Systems (VSS), Hospital Management Information System, Modern Train Control System & Railwire Wi-Fi.

