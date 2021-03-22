Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Railtel Q3 net profit jumps 60% to 70 cr, declares interim dividend of Re 1 per share

Railtel Q3 net profit jumps 60% to 70 cr, declares interim dividend of Re 1 per share

(Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 09:43 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • 'The operations of the company have also been significantly impacted following a coronavirus induced lockdown,' it said in a regulatory filing

RailTel Corporation of India on Monday reported a 60.4% rise in its consolidated net profit at 69.6 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2020. The company had reported 43.23 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations was up 52% per cent to 410.6 crore as against 270 crore in 31 December, 2019, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Along with that, the Board has declared an interim dividend at the rate of 10% of paid-up share capital, which is Rs. 1 per share. The company also stated that the dividend will be paid on 5 April, 2021.

A subsidiary of the Indian Railways, Railtel stated that the company's operations were impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The operations of the company have also been significantly impacted following a coronavirus induced lockdown," it said in a regulatory filing.

"The Compally has evaluated the impact of this pandemic on its business operations and financial position while preparing these financial statements and has considered internal and external information for making this evaluation," it added.

"However, the impact assessment of Covid-19 is a continuing process given the uncertainties associated with its nature and duration. The Company will continue to closely monitor any material changes to future economic conditions," Railtel said.

On Monday, RailTel's scrip on BSE traded 7.20 higher to close at 140 apiece after the PSU company received a work order amounting to 153.15 crore from Central Coalfields.

