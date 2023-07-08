RailTel Corporation of India, a public sector undertaking (PSU) categorized as a Mini Ratna under the Ministry of Railways, has been awarded a work order for the implementation of an On-Site Security Operations Center (SOC) and Network Operations Center (NOC). This project falls under the Immigration, Visa, Foreigner’s Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) initiative.

The work order has been granted by the National Informatics Centre Services Inc. (NICSI), a government enterprise operating under the National Informatics Centre (NIC). Valued at ₹39.37 crore (inclusive of taxes), the scope of the project encompasses the supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and training of the SOC and NOC solution, along with 5 years of ongoing support.

IVFRT project aims to modernize and upgrade immigration services. The primary goal of this project is to establish a secure and integrated service delivery framework that promotes the smooth facilitation of legitimate travellers while reinforcing security measures.

According to a statement from RailTel, the work assigned to them will contribute to the improvement of their IT infrastructure. By incorporating intelligent next-generation security solutions, the IT framework will become more resilient, agile, and less susceptible to cyber threats and online attacks.

Talking about it, Sanjai Kumar, chairman & managing director said, “The current order is in tune with the core expertise of RailTel in the management of IT Infrastructure. With this project, one can keep enjoying seamless, effective, and efficient online immigration services for one’s travel to India keeping their records safe at the same time."

“We are glad to be a partner in the implementation of this project which is one of the Mission Mode Projects undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India under the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP)," he added.

RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure and ICT solutions and services providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fibre network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.