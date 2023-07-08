RailTel receives order for providing onsite SOC and NOC, facilitating immigration services2 min read 08 Jul 2023, 05:39 PM IST
The scope of the project encompasses the supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and training of the SOC and NOC solution, along with 5 years of ongoing support
RailTel Corporation of India, a public sector undertaking (PSU) categorized as a Mini Ratna under the Ministry of Railways, has been awarded a work order for the implementation of an On-Site Security Operations Center (SOC) and Network Operations Center (NOC). This project falls under the Immigration, Visa, Foreigner’s Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) initiative.
