RailTel records highest ever consolidated income of 1,628 cr in FY22

In FY22, on a consolidated basis, RailTel posted a profit after tax to the tune of ₹209 crore compared to ₹142.45 crore in FY21. EBITDA stood at ₹440.80 crore against ₹356.50 crore in FY21. EBITDA margin jumped to 27% in FY22 versus 25% in the previous fiscal.
Public sector firm focusing on providing broadband and VPN services, RailTel Corporation has recorded the highest ever consolidated income of ₹1,628 crore for the financial year FY22. This is a growth of 15% from ₹1,411 crore recorded in the previous fiscal.
In Q4FY22, RailTel's consolidated net profit was at ₹54.31 crore with a PAT margin of 11%. Total income stood at ₹487.64 crore, while EBITA came in at R S 116.70 crore along with an EBITDA margin of 24%.
Going forward, Aruna Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel said, “We currently have a very healthy order book of around ₹5,800 crore. We have been winning multi-crore orders consistently through competitive bidding as well."
Singh added, "We are focused on getting more business and with the Covid situation slowly normalising and expecting ease of semiconductor chip shortage guidance of 20% growth in the topline is what we are aiming at for FY23. We are also determined on delivering these orders on time to ensure consumer satisfaction."
On BSE, RailTel closed at ₹98.55 apiece up by 3.5%.