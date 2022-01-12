NEW DELHI: RailTel Corp. has decided to create edge data centres across 102 locations in rural and semi-urban areas to accelerate the pace of digital transformation and efficient digital delivery.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹500 core and will done under the PPP model. The initial capacity of the proposed data centres at each location is 20 racks (5 KW to 10 KW each).

RailTel has around 9300-plus Points of Presence (PoPs) and extensive optical fibre connectivity along rail tracks and across premises of Indian Railways. This makes the basic infrastructure readily available for the setting up the data centres.

RailTel will be responsible for providing the telecom/internet connectivity to selected business associates.

Talking about the project, Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel, said, “With the help of such localised data centres, rural areas can be served with low latency applications related to digital skills, financial inclusions, digital literacy etc. The edge date centres will provide better experience and aid adoption of digital services by the population of these areas, contributing to digital economy."

These data centres will enable RailTel to deploy IT infrastructure for ‘caching’ of popular contents to improve experience of RailWire broadband customers. Similarly, the IT infrastructure for ‘peering’ with content players can also be deployed in these centres, which would improve cost economics for delivery of content (eg. Youtube, Hotstar etc.).

RailTel has a subscriber base of around 4.4 lakh and is expected to rise sharply with the setting up of such data centres. RailTel has two UPTIME USA certified data centres, in Gurugram and Secunderabad.

