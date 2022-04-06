RailTel to install Internet Leased Line (ILL) in 16 command areas of SECL

“One of the core businesses of RailTel is to provide reliable internet connectivity in the country and the company is in the forefront of National Digital Transformation. Coal sector is an important sector for RailTel and we have been implementing many projects for CIL and its subsidiaries. From January 2021 onwards, we have received order worth Rs. 700+ Cr. from various subsidiaries of Coal India. We expect a further revenue growth from the sector given the digitalization thrust across the sector. Apart from ILL, RailTel also provides MPLS VPN services, Internet Bandwidth, CCTV Implementation, HD video conferencing, LAN/WAN Connectivity etc. to coal companies. We are committed to provide best services to our clients. Our efforts in strengthening Internet infrastructure of CIL system is facilitating implementation of their Project Passion’ about ERP which is going to be a key in digitizing the coal sector resulting in process optimization and business growth," said Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel.

