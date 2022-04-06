RailTel to install Internet Leased Line (ILL) in 16 command areas of SECL

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The scope of the work order includes providing dedicated uncompressed, unshared symmetric internet leased line with different bandwidths. The ILL is to be provided for a period of 5 years.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
RailTel Corporation of India on Wednesday informed that they have received a work order from South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) worth ₹15.76 crore for installing Internet Leased Line (ILL) in 16 command areas of SECL located in Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh States.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
RailTel Corporation of India on Wednesday informed that they have received a work order from South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) worth ₹15.76 crore for installing Internet Leased Line (ILL) in 16 command areas of SECL located in Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh States.
The scope of the work order includes providing dedicated uncompressed, unshared symmetric internet leased line with different bandwidths. The ILL is to be provided for a period of 5 years.
The scope of the work order includes providing dedicated uncompressed, unshared symmetric internet leased line with different bandwidths. The ILL is to be provided for a period of 5 years.
The internet will be provided not only at 16 Area Office but will further be distributed to nearly 500 Locations (weigh bridges/washeries/mines) situated in these 16 command areas.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
An Internet Leased Line is a dedicated internet connection that provides direct connectivity on a network between multiple endpoints. It offers high-connectivity and a fixed bandwidth at all times and is also far more secure from any exploitation and malicious cyber-attacks than broadband internet connectivity.
The internet infrastructure created by RailTel in various subsidiaries of Coal India Ltd (CIL) including SECL is facilitating the implementation of the mega project of ERP system across Coal India Ltd. which has been christened as ‘Project Passion’.
“One of the core businesses of RailTel is to provide reliable internet connectivity in the country and the company is in the forefront of National Digital Transformation. Coal sector is an important sector for RailTel and we have been implementing many projects for CIL and its subsidiaries. From January 2021 onwards, we have received order worth Rs. 700+ Cr. from various subsidiaries of Coal India. We expect a further revenue growth from the sector given the digitalization thrust across the sector. Apart from ILL, RailTel also provides MPLS VPN services, Internet Bandwidth, CCTV Implementation, HD video conferencing, LAN/WAN Connectivity etc. to coal companies. We are committed to provide best services to our clients. Our efforts in strengthening Internet infrastructure of CIL system is facilitating implementation of their Project Passion’ about ERP which is going to be a key in digitizing the coal sector resulting in process optimization and business growth," said Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise under Ministry of Railways, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!