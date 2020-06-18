Home >Companies >News >Railway PSU to terminate project contract awarded to Chinese firm
Currently, Indian Railways charge Rs20 for the use of a locker for 24 hours and Rs30 for every additional 24 hours or part thereof. Photo: Mint
Currently, Indian Railways charge Rs20 for the use of a locker for 24 hours and Rs30 for every additional 24 hours or part thereof. Photo: Mint

Railway PSU to terminate project contract awarded to Chinese firm

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2020, 05:33 PM IST Shreya Nandi

  • An official spokesperson from the railway ministry said that the decision was taken due to the non-performance of the Chinese firm
  • DFCCIL has approached the funding agency of the project--World Bank—to begin the process of terminating the project

Indian railways on Thursday decided to terminate a contract worth 471 crore awarded to a Chinese company to complete signalling and telecommunication work in 417-km long Kanpur-Deen Dayal Upadhyay section in Uttar Pradesh, due to ‘poor progress’.

State-owned Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), which comes under the administrative control of railway ministry, had given the contract to Beijing National Railway Research and Design Institute of Signal and Communication Group in 2016.

DFCCIL has approached the funding agency of the project--World Bank—to begin the process of terminating the project.

An official spokesperson from the railway ministry said that the decision was taken due to the non-performance of the Chinese firm and there was only 20% progress in the project in the last four years. Non-availability of engineers at the site, the company’s reluctance to provide technical documents as per contract, no improvement in progress, despite repeated meetings with the officials, were some of the reasons to end the contract.

The development comes amid rising tensions between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where 20 Indian troops were killed in a ‘violent face-off’ with Chinese troops in the Galwan area of Ladakh on Monday. Meanwhile, reports said that department on telecommunications has also asked Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), not to use Chinese equipment to upgrade its 4G facilities.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard as Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar, India, Thursday, June 18, 2020. India on Thursday cautioned China against making

India China conflict: No Indian soldier missing in action, says Army

1 min read . 05:06 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout