Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Railway PSU to terminate project contract awarded to Chinese firm
Currently, Indian Railways charge Rs20 for the use of a locker for 24 hours and Rs30 for every additional 24 hours or part thereof. Photo: Mint

Railway PSU to terminate project contract awarded to Chinese firm

1 min read . 05:33 PM IST Shreya Nandi

  • An official spokesperson from the railway ministry said that the decision was taken due to the non-performance of the Chinese firm
  • DFCCIL has approached the funding agency of the project--World Bank—to begin the process of terminating the project

Indian railways on Thursday decided to terminate a contract worth 471 crore awarded to a Chinese company to complete signalling and telecommunication work in 417-km long Kanpur-Deen Dayal Upadhyay section in Uttar Pradesh, due to ‘poor progress’.

Indian railways on Thursday decided to terminate a contract worth 471 crore awarded to a Chinese company to complete signalling and telecommunication work in 417-km long Kanpur-Deen Dayal Upadhyay section in Uttar Pradesh, due to ‘poor progress’.

State-owned Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), which comes under the administrative control of railway ministry, had given the contract to Beijing National Railway Research and Design Institute of Signal and Communication Group in 2016.

State-owned Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), which comes under the administrative control of railway ministry, had given the contract to Beijing National Railway Research and Design Institute of Signal and Communication Group in 2016.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

DFCCIL has approached the funding agency of the project--World Bank—to begin the process of terminating the project.

An official spokesperson from the railway ministry said that the decision was taken due to the non-performance of the Chinese firm and there was only 20% progress in the project in the last four years. Non-availability of engineers at the site, the company’s reluctance to provide technical documents as per contract, no improvement in progress, despite repeated meetings with the officials, were some of the reasons to end the contract.

The development comes amid rising tensions between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where 20 Indian troops were killed in a ‘violent face-off’ with Chinese troops in the Galwan area of Ladakh on Monday. Meanwhile, reports said that department on telecommunications has also asked Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), not to use Chinese equipment to upgrade its 4G facilities.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated