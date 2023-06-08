Railways freight loading increases 2% YoY in May led by coal1 min read 08 Jun 2023, 07:00 PM IST
The freight revenue of ₹14,641.83 crore have been achieved in May 2023 against ₹14,083.86 crore freight earnings in May 2022, thereby an improvement of about 4% over last year
New Delhi: Indian Railways logged a monthly freight loading of 134 million tonne (MT) in May 2023, up 2% from the same period in 2022, according to the Ministry of Railways.
