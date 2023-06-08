New Delhi: Indian Railways logged a monthly freight loading of 134 million tonne (MT) in May 2023, up 2% from the same period in 2022, according to the Ministry of Railways.

The freight revenue of ₹14,641.83 crore have been achieved in May 2023 against ₹14,083.86 crore freight earnings in May 2022, thereby an improvement of about 4% over last year.

Coal accounted for the highest freight loading in May 2023, with 65.89 MT, followed by 15.23 MT in iron ore, 13.20 MT in cement, and 10.96 MT in other goods.

Containers, fertilizers, food grains, and mineral oil were also transported, with respective freight loadings of 6.79 MT, 4.89 MT, 4.85 MT, and 4.23 MT.

“On cumulative basis from April – May 2023, freight loading of 260.28 MT achieved against last year loading of 253.48 MT, an improvement of approximate 3% over last year loading. Railways have earned ₹28,512.46 crore against ₹27,066.42 crore over the last year which is an improvement of approx. 5% as compared to the same period of the last year," it added.

The Ministry of Railways attributed the growth to the implementation of its “Hungry For Cargo“ mantra, which aims to improve service delivery and ease of doing business. Indian Railways has made sustained efforts to attract new traffic from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams, resulting in increased business for the rail network.