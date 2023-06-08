Business News/ Companies / News/  Railways freight loading increases 2% YoY in May led by coal
New Delhi: Indian Railways logged a monthly freight loading of 134 million tonne (MT) in May 2023, up 2% from the same period in 2022, according to the Ministry of Railways.

The freight revenue of 14,641.83 crore have been achieved in May 2023 against 14,083.86 crore freight earnings in May 2022, thereby an improvement of about 4% over last year.

“During the month of May 2023, originating freight loading of 134 MT has been achieved against loading of 131.50 MT in May 2022, which is an improvement of approx. 2% over the last year. Freight revenue of Rs. 14641.83 crore have been achieved in May 2023 against 14083.86 crore freight earnings in May 2022, thereby an improvement of about 4% over last year,“ the Ministry of Railways said.

Coal accounted for the highest freight loading in May 2023, with 65.89 MT, followed by 15.23 MT in iron ore, 13.20 MT in cement, and 10.96 MT in other goods.

Containers, fertilizers, food grains, and mineral oil were also transported, with respective freight loadings of 6.79 MT, 4.89 MT, 4.85 MT, and 4.23 MT.

“On cumulative basis from April – May 2023, freight loading of 260.28 MT achieved against last year loading of 253.48 MT, an improvement of approximate 3% over last year loading. Railways have earned 28,512.46 crore against 27,066.42 crore over the last year which is an improvement of approx. 5% as compared to the same period of the last year," it added.

The Ministry of Railways attributed the growth to the implementation of its “Hungry For Cargo“ mantra, which aims to improve service delivery and ease of doing business. Indian Railways has made sustained efforts to attract new traffic from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams, resulting in increased business for the rail network.

Updated: 08 Jun 2023, 07:00 PM IST
