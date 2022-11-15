Railways ministry allows IRCTC to customize menu of food served in trains

NEW DELHI :The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday announced that IRCTC is awarded with flexibility to customize the menu to include the items of regional cuisines/preferences, seasonal delicacies, requirement during festivals, food items as per the preferences of different group of passengers such as diabetic food, baby food, and health food options including millet based local products.
NEW DELHI :The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday announced that IRCTC is awarded with flexibility to customize the menu to include the items of regional cuisines/preferences, seasonal delicacies, requirement during festivals, food items as per the preferences of different group of passengers such as diabetic food, baby food, and health food options including millet based local products.
The Competent Authority accorded approval for prepaid trains in which catering charges are included in the passenger fare, the menu shall be decided by IRCTC within the tariff already notified. In addition, sale of a-la-carte meals and branded food items on MRP will also be permitted in these prepaid trains. Menu and tariff of such a-la-carte meals will be decided by IRCTC.
They also agreed that for other Mail/Express trains, menu of budget segment items like standard meals will be decided by IRCTC within the fixed tariff already notified. Menu and Tariff of Janta Meals will remain unchanged. Sale of a-la-carte meals and branded food items on MRP will be permitted on Mail/Express trains. Menu and tariff of such a-la-carte meals will be decided by IRCTC.
The authority added that while deciding the menu, IRCTC will ensure that there is upgradation in quality and standards of food and service is maintained and safeguards are built in to avoid frequent and undue changes such as curtailment in quantity and quality, use of inferior brands, to avoid passenger grievances; and the menu should be commensurate with the tariff and menus are pre-notified for information of passengers and advised to Railways before introduction.
