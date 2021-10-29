The Ministry of Railways on Friday said that it has decided to withdraw the decision on Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) convenience fee. This comes a day after IRCTC said that it has been asked to share 50% of its revenue earned as convenience fee from bookings on its website.

“Ministry of Railways has decided to withdraw the decision on IRCTC convenience fee," DIPAM Secretary announced in a tweet.

Ministry of Railways has decided to withdraw the decision on IRCTC convenience fee pic.twitter.com/HXIRLxXTlL — Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) October 29, 2021

IRCTC shares rebounded, though trading in the negative territory, as the stock was down 4%a after the news. The stock had declined 25% in Friday's early deals.

The online ticketing arm of Indian Railways on Thursday informed the exchanges that it was asked to share 50% of its revenue earned as convenience fee from bookings on its website with the national transporter, an arrangement that had been discontinued since the pandemic.

Convenience fees charged from customers generated a sizable revenue for both IRCTC and the Railways. The fee is not part of the rail fare. It is for the service of online ticket booking offered by the IRCTC.

