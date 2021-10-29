Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Ministry of Railways on Friday said that it has decided to withdraw the decision on Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) convenience fee. This comes a day after IRCTC said that it has been asked to share 50% of its revenue earned as convenience fee from bookings on its website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Ministry of Railways has decided to withdraw the decision on IRCTC convenience fee," DIPAM Secretary announced in a tweet.

IRCTC shares rebounded, though trading in the negative territory, as the stock was down 4%a after the news. The stock had declined 25% in Friday's early deals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The online ticketing arm of Indian Railways on Thursday informed the exchanges that it was asked to share 50% of its revenue earned as convenience fee from bookings on its website with the national transporter, an arrangement that had been discontinued since the pandemic.