Railways withdraws decision on IRCTC convenience fee, stock recovers

Railways withdraws decision on IRCTC convenience fee, stock recovers

IRCTC on Thursday said that Railways Ministry asked the company to share 50% of its convenience fee
11:23 AM IST

  • IRCTC on Thursday said it has been asked to share 50% of its revenue earned as convenience fee from bookings on its website

The Ministry of Railways on Friday said that it has decided to withdraw the decision on Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) convenience fee. This comes a day after IRCTC said that it has been asked to share 50% of its revenue earned as convenience fee from bookings on its website.

“Ministry of Railways has decided to withdraw the decision on IRCTC convenience fee," DIPAM Secretary announced in a tweet.

IRCTC shares rebounded, though trading in the negative territory, as the stock was down 4%a after the news. The stock had declined 25% in Friday's early deals.

The online ticketing arm of Indian Railways on Thursday informed the exchanges that it was asked to share 50% of its revenue earned as convenience fee from bookings on its website with the national transporter, an arrangement that had been discontinued since the pandemic. 

Convenience fees charged from customers generated a sizable revenue for both IRCTC and the Railways. The fee is not part of the rail fare. It is for the service of online ticket booking offered by the IRCTC.

