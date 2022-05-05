Rains, weddings could lift two-wheeler demand in May

Bajaj Auto said uneven economic recovery remains a risk to revival in demand. “Economic recovery is not evenly spread across the lower-income groups, which constitute most of our customers. 70% of our customers earn less than ₹40,000 a month, and almost 60-65% do not have income proof. That is the type of customer we are talking about. And the continued underperformance of the two-wheeler segment demonstrates that this class of customers has been significantly weakened after covid-19. Actually, the signs were there even before covid. So this is a 10-year low for the industry," said Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto. He added that galloping inflation is likely to dampen demand further, though the next couple of months will see good retail because of festive season demand.