French multinational company Schneider Electric has become the ‘Sustainability Partner’ for India Premier League team Rajasthan Royals, the company said in a release. The team and the management, it said, have pledged to become ‘Green Yodhas’ for the planet.

The company said will work with Rajasthan Royals to find ways of making the game of cricket more sustainable.

Ranjit Barthakur, chairperson of the team said, “As a franchise, our purpose has been to impact society positively through cricket. We are delighted to be supporting the company’s efforts of promoting an environment-friendly and sustainable approach to life. Even through our work with our foundation, we have stood for making a difference, and with this exciting partnership, we aim to reiterate our emphasis on practicing environment and climate-friendly techniques."

Anil Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India and zone president, greater India said, “Whether it’s on or off the field, every little action has an impact on our environment in the form of carbon footprint. Cricket being the most loved sport in the country, this partnership will steer the much-needed conversation towards incorporating sustainability with sports. With a vision to bridge progress and sustainability, we are extremely proud and excited to become Rajasthan Royals’ sustainability partner."

Following a lull after the pandemic, sports sponsorship in India bounced back by 62% in 2021 to touch ₹9,500 crore, according to a report by Group M. The report also said that the country’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics has been a morale booster for budding sports talent in the country, and 2022 will bring new opportunities in multi-sport events.