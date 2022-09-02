Rajasthan’s LNJ Bhilwara group buys fourth franchise in Legends League Cricket

NEW DELHI: Legends League Cricket has on-boarded LNJ Bhilwara Group as its fourth and final franchise of the league for this season. The company is in the textiles and EV battery business. This is its first sports investment. Adani Group, GMR Group and Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) acquired franchises in the league recently. Vivek Khushalani, founder and chairman, Legends League Cricket, said, “We welcome LNJ Bhilwara group to be part of the Legends League Cricket. When we went to him with this idea, his enthusiasm was such that we knew that he was going to be part of our team. We are glad that he finally decided and I thank him once again for all the support." Riju Jhunjhunwala, chairman, LNJ Bhilwara Group, said, “No sport can ever claim the love and popularity cricket has in our country. I am proud to be part of Legend’s clan which has a religion-like fan following. In my career, I have watched so many cricketers but this is a different feeling altogether to be part of the game. I am really looking forward to this season and many more of them." The league which is being played in India for the first time is dedicated to the 75th year celebration of India’s independence and is being held in India from September 16 onwards. The upcoming edition of the league will have four teams playing starting 16 September in six cities. The league will be played at the Eden Gardens at Kolkata followed by Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack & Jodhpur.

