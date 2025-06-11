Rajat Vohra to take over as India CEO of Redington from July 1

Chennai, Jun 11 (PTI) Integrated technology solutions provider Redington Ltd would elevate the current Chief Sales Officer Rajat Vohra as its Chief Executive Officer, India with effect from July 1, the company said on Wednesday.

With over two decades of experience in business development, sales, strategy and leadership across consumer and enterprise segments, Rajat Vohra is a seasoned professional for his strategic vision.

On his new role, Rajat Vohra would be responsible for overseeing the India business operations of the Group, the city-headquartered company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Prior joining Redington, he has held senior leadership roles at Newell Brands, HP Inc., Samsung and Shell.

Meanwhile, the current CEO of the company, Ramesh Natarajan would be elevated to the post of CEO India and Middle East operations with effect from July 1. He would lead the operations and growth strategies of the Redington Group across India and the Middle East markets.

In his 28 years at the company, Redington has built a strong portfolio of consumer and enterprise businesses and expanded its reach into new verticals. He played a pivotal role in forging strategic partnerships significantly strengthening the company's portfolio, the company said.

Commenting on the appointments, Redington Ltd Group CEO V S Hariharan said, "The latest leadership transitions represent a pivotal step in Redington's journey toward enhanced regional synergies and a more customer-centric approach. Ramesh has played a key role in developing our strong leadership position in India through strengthening OEM partnerships. "