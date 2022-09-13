Rajdeepak Das appointed to Publicis Groupe’s South Asia Creative Council

Das will lead the overall creative direction, product, and thinking for the Publicis Groupe. The Council, led by Raj and other key creative people from the Groupe, will help integrate capabilities to create modern, purposeful work.
NEW DELHI: Publicis Groupe, the French advertising and public relations company, has launched a ‘Creative Council’ for South Asia, which, it said, will strengthen its creative output by using technology and research. For this, it has appointed Rajdeepak Das, CEO and CCO of Leo Burnett South Asia, as the chairperson.
As part of the additional role, Das will lead the overall creative direction, product, and thinking for the Publicis Groupe. The company said that its expertise by way of technology, talent, research, data, and skills is currently lying in various pockets. The Council, led by Raj and other key creative people from the Groupe, will help integrate capabilities to create modern, purposeful work.
Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, Publicis Groupe said, “We have a roster of brands, scaled capabilities across design, experience, data and technology. There is no better time than now to bring all these together and partner our clients in building truly epic work and epic brands. Das, who apart from being a dynamic creative leader, has been the force behind many famous, iconic campaigns for leading brands and has pivoted Leo Burnett India to top position among creative agencies in the country today; he was but a natural choice for this role."
Das said, “The council will help pedigreed brands collaborate closely with the talent in the group. It’s an honour to lead this."
Das has more than 100 international awards to his name such as The One Show, D&AD and Spikes. He was the only creative head featured in the popular Netflix series ‘The Creative Indians Season 4.’ More recently, Das’s work for Whisper ‘Keep Girls In School’ won Leo Burnett India & P&G a Cannes Lions Grand Prix in Sustainable Development Goals.
In India, Publicis Groupe has a roster of both global and local clients such as Procter & Gamble, Nestlé, Renault, Pepsi, HDFC Bank, Zee Entertainment, Hero MotoCorp, Citigroup, GlaxoSmithKline, Compaq HP, Dabur India, Bharti Airtel, Daimler AG, Amazon, Parle, L’Oréal, Volkswagen and ITC, among others.