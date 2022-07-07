Rajeev Misra to step back from top executive role at SoftBank5 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 08:12 PM IST
Rajeev Misra came to SoftBank in 2014 and helped turn it into the biggest and most controversial technology investor in the world
Rajeev Misra, who runs SoftBank Group Corp.’s giant venture-investing arm, will step back from his role to run a new outside investment outfit, according to a company memo.