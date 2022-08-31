Rajeev Misra to step down from key roles at SoftBank Group1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 11:54 PM IST
This comes against the backdrop of a slide in technology stocks resulting in a record loss for the Japanese investment group
BENGALURU : Rajeev Misra will be stepping down from his roles as a corporate officer and executive vice president of SoftBank Group Corp, the company said on Wednesday.