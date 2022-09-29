Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Rajeev Ranjan appointed MD of McDonald's North and East India

Rajeev Ranjan appointed MD of McDonald’s North and East India

Rajeev Rajeev, MD, McDonald’s north and east India.
1 min read . 04:10 PM ISTLivemint

As managing director, Rajeev assumes the overall responsibility of driving growth in North and East region and leading day-to-day operations of all functions of the company with immediate effect

New Delhi: Fast food chain McDonald’s North and East India on Thursday said it has elevated Rajeev Ranjan as the chain’s managing director for the region.



Ranjan will continue to report to Sanjeev Agrawal, chairman, McDonald’s India North and East. Ranjan joined the company in 2020 as senior director and was named as the chief operating officer in 2021.



“As managing director, Rajeev assumes the overall responsibility of driving growth in North and East region and leading day-to-day operations of all functions of the company with immediate effect," according to a statement issued by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.

To be sure, the McDonald’s business is split between two development licensees in India - Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd that operates the chain’s business in north and east India; its south and west operations are managed by Mumbai-based Westlife Development Limited.

“In the last two years, we have embarked upon a significant transformation involving many changes in the business. Rajeev has demonstrated exceptionally visionary leadership, executional ability, and passion in driving the brand forward in our region," said Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman and Developmental Licensee, McDonald’s India, North and East.

Ranjan is a graduate from Birla institute of Technology and a postgraduate from Indian Institute of Technology Mumbai. Before joining McDonald’s India North and East, Rajeev has worked at Coca- Cola, Marico, ITC, and Aditya Birla Group in market operations, business transformation, and supply chain roles in India, China and South East Asia.

McDonald’s North and East India operates over 150 restaurants; it provides direct employment to more than 5,000 people. McDonald’s operates through a variety of formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, Drive-thru’s, 24/7 restaurants, and McDelivery.

