Mumbai: Rajeev Srivastava has been appointed as the chief executive officer at Standard Chartered Securities (India) Limited (SCSI), subject to regulatory approvals, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Srivastava joins SCSI from HDFC Securities where he was heading products and business development functions of the organization. Before that, he was associated with Reliance Securities Ltd as chief business officer, leading their brokerage and distribution business. He has also worked with ICICI Bank in its private banking division.

With nearly two decades of experience in capital markets and banking, he has an in-depth understanding of the key drivers for business delivery and client servicing, the statement said, adding that he also comes with a deep interest and understanding of both the distribution channels, physical as well as digital, and their interdependencies.

Srivastava has an MBA in Marketing and has also cleared level II of CFA.

Zarin Daruwala, cluster chief executive, India and South Asia markets, Standard Chartered Bank said, “We welcome Rajeev Srivastava as the new CEO of SCSI, which continues to be a key pillar of our growth strategy in India. I am confident that Rajeev, with his rich experience, will take the business to new heights through enhanced product offerings, continuing focus on client servicing and greater collaboration between SCSI and the bank."

Srivastava said he looks forward to building on the growth momentum through capitalizing on brand strength, unlocking synergies and delivering best-in-class products and services to clients.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.