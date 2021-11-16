‘Rajesh has not shied away from taking aggressive decisions’

There are two schools of thinking. One is you can commoditize everything. Typically, when somebody adopts a technology, it stays at least for 5-7 years or 10 years. In other words, you have to run the hundred meters and a marathon at the same time in multiple situations. Here, I think our competition also acknowledge the fact that TCS is the best execution company. On the customer service, independent customer surveys rank TCS as the superior execution partner. So, say if you go to buy Apples, you can buy it in the supermarket or you can buy it in a speciality food store or you can buy it in the street corners. There is a price difference, quality difference, predictability difference in each one of this. The way we approach it is sometimes we have to play the horses for courses and sometimes you lay the courses for the horses.