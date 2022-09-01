Rajesh Kumar Srivastava appointed interim chairman of ONGC

“Director (Exploration) of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) Rajesh Kumar Srivastava has taken over additional charge of the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Energy Maharatna on 1 September 2022, after Alka Mittal superannuated as ONGC CMD on 31 August 2022," ONGC said in a statement.

