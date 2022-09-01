Rajesh Kumar Srivastava appointed interim chairman of ONGC

Rajesh Kumar Srivastava appointed interim chairman of ONGC1 min read . 08:59 PM IST
- Rajesh is the third interim chief who has been appointed in last 17 months, as the government has not made a full time appointment yet
NEW DELHI :Centre has appointed Rajesh Kumar Srivastava as the acting chairman of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).
He is the third interim chief who has been appointed in last 17 months, as the government has not made a full time appointment yet.
“Director (Exploration) of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) Rajesh Kumar Srivastava has taken over additional charge of the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Energy Maharatna on 1 September 2022, after Alka Mittal superannuated as ONGC CMD on 31 August 2022," ONGC said in a statement.
Srivastava has been given the chairman’s role for four months instead of the usual practice of three months. He will retire on December 31.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is without a regular chairman and managing director since April 2021. Subhash Kumar, the then senior-most director on the company board and the director for finance, was named officiating head after Shashi Shanker superannuated on March 31, 2021.
Earlier last week, six candidates, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) chairman Arun Kumar Singh and Engineers India Ltd head Vartika Shukla on Saturday appeared for an interview before a search-cum-selection committee that is looking for a new head for India’s top oil and gas producer ONGC.
After current acting head, Alka Mittal superannuated, Srivastava has been given additional charge of chairman and managing director.