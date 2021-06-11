New Delhi: Director-to-consumer (D2C) fashion brand Bewakoof on Friday announced the appointment of actor Rajkummar Rao as its brand ambassador.

He will promote the products across digital and social media platforms through campaigns and promotional activities.

The company said Rao’s appeal which cuts across geographical boundaries will help the brand widen its consumer base. The 36-year-old actor has appeared in variety of roles in serious films like Newton and Shahid to horror comedies Stree and Roohi.

The first brand marketing campaign comprising digital films features Rao dressed in Bewakoof tees and doling out summer style tips.

“When we started looking for a celebrity for promoting our brand, we wanted someone who not only personifies our brand ethos but is also our perfect customer. Rajkummar has wowed us with his stellar performances and unique choices. Thus, getting him on board felt like the most obvious and a natural choice. As we have rolled out the campaign, our customers are excited to see the actor they love wearing their favourite brand. You will see more such celebrities joining our Bewakoof gang," said Prabhkiran Singh, co-founder CEO, Bewakoof.

Launched in 2012 by Prabhkiran Singh, Bewakoof claims to have 10 million strong customer base. It sells around 20,000 units of apparels and accessories a day.

Currently, it offers casual-wear and has recently launched indo-fusion ethnic and sleepwear. It distinguishes itself by launching products that are relatable and Indian in nature including prints in regional languages (Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Gujarati, etc). It has collaborated with Marvel, DC Comics, Looney Tunes, Star Wars, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, and Disney for designs.

The company is backed by institutional Investors like Ivycap, Investcorp, Uniqorn Ventures, Pratithi Trust, and angel investors.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.