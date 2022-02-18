Budget carrier IndiGo has informed the stock exchanges that its promoter and co-founder Rakesh Gangwal has resigned from the board as non-executive, non-independent director with immediate effect.

"We hereby inform you that Mr Rakesh Gangwal, non-executive, non-independent director has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company vide his letter dated February 18, 2022, with immediate effect," IndiGo said in a filing.

On Friday, IndiGo shares were down 2.02% to close at ₹2,113 apiece on NSE.

Gangwal said he has taken the decision to step down from the board after considerable thought.

On 4 February, IndiGo's board has unanimously approved the appointment of its co-founder Rahul Bhatia as the managing director with immediate effect. IndiGo said Bhatia would not draw any salary from the company during his tenure as managing director.

Bhatia had then said his agenda would be transformational and would focus on expanding the airline’s presence in India and in international markets and building for the long term.

“I have been a long-term shareholder in the company for more than 15 years and it's only natural to someday think about diversifying one's holdings," Gangwal said in his resignation letter.

He added that his current intention is slowly reduce equity stake in the company over the next five-plus years.

While new investors should benefit from the potential future growth in the company's share price, a gradual reduction of my stake should also allow me to benefit from some of the upside, Gangwal said.

However, Gangwal said that he is concerned about the optics of reducing the holdings even though such transactions would only be undertaken when he do not have any unpublished price sensitive information.

As you are aware on an ongoing basis, the company provides us information and some of this is unpublished price sensitive information, Gangwal said, while adding that being a co-founder, co-promoter and director, the issues takes on great significance.

Sometime in the future, I might consider participating again as board member, he said.

