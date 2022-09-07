Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Rakesh Gangwal to sell 2.8% stake in Indigo for $250 million in block deal

Rakesh Gangwal to sell 2.8% stake in Indigo for $250 million in block deal

Shares are offered to institutional buyers at a floor price of Rs1,850 apiece, a discount of 6.5% to the closing price of Rs1,977 per share on the NSE on Wednesday.
1 min read . 07:30 PM ISTAnu Sharma

  • The selling shareholders include Rakesh Gangwal, Shobha Gangwal and The Chinkerpoo Family Trust, collectively the Rakesh Gangwal promoter group, which owned a 36.6% stake in the airline as of 30 June

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI :Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder and co-promoter, of India’s biggest airline, Interglobe Aviation Ltd owned IndiGo, will sell up to 2.8% stake in the airline through a block deal, which will fetch him at least $250 million, as per deal terms seen by Mint.

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI :Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder and co-promoter, of India’s biggest airline, Interglobe Aviation Ltd owned IndiGo, will sell up to 2.8% stake in the airline through a block deal, which will fetch him at least $250 million, as per deal terms seen by Mint.

The selling shareholders include Rakesh Gangwal, Shobha Gangwal and The Chinkerpoo Family Trust, collectively the Rakesh Gangwal promoter group, which owned a 36.6% stake in the airline as of 30 June.

The selling shareholders include Rakesh Gangwal, Shobha Gangwal and The Chinkerpoo Family Trust, collectively the Rakesh Gangwal promoter group, which owned a 36.6% stake in the airline as of 30 June.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Shares are offered to institutional buyers at a floor price of Rs1,850 apiece, a discount of 6.5% to the closing price of Rs1,977 per share on the NSE on Wednesday.

At the floor price, the stake sale will fetch Gangwal promoter group at least Rs1,996 crore or $250 million.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Investment banks Morgan Stanley India Co. Pvt. Ltd, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt. Ltd and J.P. Morgan India Pvt. Ltd are the brokers to the block trade. The block trade will be executed on 8 September.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.