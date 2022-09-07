Home / Companies / News / Rakesh Gangwal to sell 2.8% stake in Indigo for $250 million in block deal
Rakesh Gangwal to sell 2.8% stake in Indigo for $250 million in block deal
07:30 PM IST
The selling shareholders include Rakesh Gangwal, Shobha Gangwal and The Chinkerpoo Family Trust, collectively the Rakesh Gangwal promoter group, which owned a 36.6% stake in the airline as of 30 June
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI :Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder and co-promoter, of India’s biggest airline, Interglobe Aviation Ltd owned IndiGo, will sell up to 2.8% stake in the airline through a block deal, which will fetch him at least $250 million, as per deal terms seen by Mint.
The selling shareholders include Rakesh Gangwal, Shobha Gangwal and The Chinkerpoo Family Trust, collectively the Rakesh Gangwal promoter group, which owned a 36.6% stake in the airline as of 30 June.
Shares are offered to institutional buyers at a floor price of Rs1,850 apiece, a discount of 6.5% to the closing price of Rs1,977 per share on the NSE on Wednesday.
At the floor price, the stake sale will fetch Gangwal promoter group at least Rs1,996 crore or $250 million.
Investment banks Morgan Stanley India Co. Pvt. Ltd, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt. Ltd and J.P. Morgan India Pvt. Ltd are the brokers to the block trade. The block trade will be executed on 8 September.