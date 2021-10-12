Ace Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought a total of 2,50,00,000 shares during the quarter ending September (Q2FY22), which accounts for about 1.36% in the government-owned National Aluminium Company Ltd.

The government of India holds a 51.5% stake in the company, which has diversified operations in mining, metal and power. The foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have a holding of 15.22% in Nalco at the end of September quarter, as per the shareholding pattern of the company.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, revered as India's Warren Buffet or Big Bull has recently got clearance from the union government for his new airline venture Akasa Air.

Jhunjhunwala's investments and portfolio are closely tracked by the market participants. The ace investor had bought 1.39% stake in another PSU metal company SAIL in the June quarter.

Nalco has a market-cap of around ₹18,000 crore. On Monday, the scrip rallied 6.80% to close at ₹102.90 on NSE. Since the start of 2021, the shares have gained by a massive 132.02%.

For the June quarter, Nalco reported a net profit of ₹347.73 crore, a massive jump of 1,947% year-on-year. Revenue from operations in Q1, meanwhile, surged 79% in to ₹2,474.55 crore.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Nalco has posted a net turnover and net profit of ₹8,869.29 crore and ₹1,299.56 crore respectively in FY21.

Jhunjhunwala invests in both his own name and his wife's, Rekha Jhunjhunwala. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and manages the asset firm Rare Enterprises.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and family, have a total networth of ₹22,300 crore as of September, according to Hurun's rich list. His wealth has grown by a massive 52% over the last year.

Nalco is one of the largest integrated Bauxite-Alumina-Aluminium- Power Complex in the Country. The Company has a 68.25 lakh TPA Bauxite Mine and 21.00 lakh TPA (normative capacity) alumina refinery located at Damanjodi in Koraput district of Odisha, and 4.60 lakh TPA aluminium smelter and 1200 MW Captive Power Plant located at Angul, Odisha.

