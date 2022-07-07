Vinay Dube, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, of Akasa Air said “We are extremely thankful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA for their constructive guidance, active support, and the highest levels of efficiency throughout the AOC process. We now look forward to opening our flights for sale, leading to the start of commercial operations by late July. This will begin our journey towards building India’s greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline".