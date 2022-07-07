Last month, Akasa Air, India’s newest and most dependable airline, welcomed the arrival of the first of its 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in the presence of its leadership team.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala promoted Akasa Air gets closer to starting its operations later this month as the airline gets the operator certificate. The license comes after the airline had unveiled the first look of its airline crew uniform. The airline plans to induct somewhat 18 aircrafts by end of financial year FY23. Akasa Air is one of the most awaited low-cost airlines to enter the aviation industry.
Akasa Air tweeted saying, "We are pleased to announce the receipt of our Air Operator Certificate (AOC)."
"This is a significant milestone, enabling us to open our flights for sale and leading to the start of commercial operations," the airline said.
In a statement today, Akasa Air said that the grant of the AOC is the final step of a comprehensive and rigorous process laid down by the DGCA and marks the satisfactory completion of all regulatory and compliance requirements for the airline’s operational readiness.
Akasa Air stated that from late July, the airline will commence commercial operations with two aircraft, subsequently adding to its fleet, every month.
By the end of the fiscal year 2022-23, Akasa Air plans to have inducted 18 aircraft and thereafter 12-14 aircraft every 12 months, which will make up its order of 72 delivered over five years.
Vinay Dube, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, of Akasa Air said “We are extremely thankful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA for their constructive guidance, active support, and the highest levels of efficiency throughout the AOC process. We now look forward to opening our flights for sale, leading to the start of commercial operations by late July. This will begin our journey towards building India’s greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline".
Dube added, "We also want to take this moment to thank and acknowledge the collective contributions of our employees and partners whose commitment, perseverance, optimism, meticulous planning, and exemplary teamwork have helped achieve this milestone. This is not just a significant milestone for Akasa Air and Indian aviation, but also a testimony to the story of a vibrant and resilient India."
The airline said following the government’s initiative to usher in a new era of digitisation, Akasa Air is proud to be the first airline whose end-to-end AOC process was conducted using the government’s progressive eGCA digital platform.
Akasa Air stated that the process concluded with the airline has successfully conducted a number of proving flights under the supervision of the country’s aviation regulator.
An air operator's certificate (AOC) means the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted its approval to an airline to operate their fleets for commercial purposes.
Last month, Akasa Air, whose airline code is QP, received its first 737 MAX at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in the presence of its leadership team.