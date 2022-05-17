OPEN APP
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air's airline code will be "QP", the company announced on Tuesday.

Akasa Air, which is planning to start its commercial flight operations in July, said on Twitter, "Quite Proud to announce our airline code - QP!"

Every airline in the world has a designator code. For example, IndiGo's code is "6E", Go First's is "G8" and Air India's is "AI".

The airline has already received the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations. Apart from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the airline is backed by aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh

With the Directorate General of Civil Aviation giving the green light to Boeing 737 Max aircraft in late August last year, Akasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on November 26, 2021 to purchase 72 Max planes

