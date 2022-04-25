This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Akasa Air had got the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the ministry in the first half of August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations
The launch of the commercial flight operation of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air has been postponed by a month to July, reported PTI, quoting the airline's CEO.
"As we get closer to the airline launch date, we can now confirm refined estimates on our timelines. We expect our first aircraft delivery by early June 2022, with the intention to start commercial operations in July 2022," the news agency quoted Akasa Air's Vinay Dube as saying.
However, he said that there will be no impact on "later aircraft induction" and Akasa Air – which is also backed by aviation veteran Aditya Ghosh – remains on plan to fly 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023.
Dube, who is also the founder and managing director of the carrier, further stated: "With respect to starting the airline, we are extremely thankful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA for their guidance and support on all required regulatory clearances."
"We have received our NOC and our next key milestone is the Air Operators Permit. We are working closely with the regulatory authorities and following all the required processes to comply with the requirements to obtain this certification. We hope to satisfy all regulatory requirements for this certification at the earliest," he added.
He had in March said that the airline is all set to roll out its commercial operation from June and that it hopes to have a fleet of 72 aircraft in the next five years.
"We hope to launch our first commercial flight in the month of June. We are working very closely with the ministry of civil aviation, DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation) to get our licensing done," he said.
With the aviation regulator DGCA giving its green light to Boeing Max aircraft in late August, Akasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on 26 November last year to purchase 72 Boeing 737 Max planes.
Aviation consultancy firm CAPA said in November 2021 that the disruption in the Indian aviation sector due to Akasa Air will possibly be felt from 2024-25 onwards "once it has scale and achieves a competitive cost base".