Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air's launch may be postponed further: Report

On the other hand, the airline said it was expecting to get the first aircraft by mid-June and intends to commence commercial operations in July.
"We expect our first aircraft delivery by mid-June 2022. The first aircraft will help us with our operating permit and the proving flights will be held as per regulatory requirements prior to the AOP (Air Operator Permit) receipt," said Vinay Dube, the founder managing director of Akasa Air.
Dube also said that the airline intends to start commercial operations in July 2022 and is on course for later aircraft inductions to fly 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023.
The carrier had initially planned to start operations in June. However, Dube had informed in April that the launch will be postponed due to a delay in aircraft delivery.
The Mumbai-based airline, registered as SNV Aviation, got the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the ministry in the first half of August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations.
It received the mandatory no-objection certificate from the civil aviation ministry in October last year.
Akasa Air also recently announced that its airline code will be "QP".
Once the aircraft is inducted, then the airline has to conduct a set of successful proving flights.
A proving flight, which may originate from one airport and fly to another airport, is part of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's process for the induction of a new aircraft type in an airline's fleet. It consists of five sectors (legs) with a total block time of 10 hours or more.
This may include one diversion to an enroute alternate airport or a destination.