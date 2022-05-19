Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air's launch may be postponed further: Report

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air's launch may be postponed further: Report

Akasa Air recently announced that its airline code will be 'QP'
2 min read . 07:25 PM ISTLivemint

Akasa Air had initially planned to start operations in June. However, its CEO had informed in April that the launch will be postponed due to a delay in aircraft delivery

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The launch of the commercial flight operation of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air may be delayed further after July, news agency PTI reported, quoting a DGCA official. 

The launch of the commercial flight operation of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air may be delayed further after July, news agency PTI reported, quoting a DGCA official. 

"Their (Akasa Air) aircraft delivery is delayed and it is expected to come around June /July. As far as other procedures are concerned, they all are on track," said the official. 

"Their (Akasa Air) aircraft delivery is delayed and it is expected to come around June /July. As far as other procedures are concerned, they all are on track," said the official. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

On the other hand, the airline said it was expecting to get the first aircraft by mid-June and intends to commence commercial operations in July.

"We expect our first aircraft delivery by mid-June 2022. The first aircraft will help us with our operating permit and the proving flights will be held as per regulatory requirements prior to the AOP (Air Operator Permit) receipt," said Vinay Dube, the founder managing director of Akasa Air. 

Dube also said that the airline intends to start commercial operations in July 2022 and is on course for later aircraft inductions to fly 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023.

The carrier had initially planned to start operations in June. However, Dube had informed in April that the launch will be postponed due to a delay in aircraft delivery. 

The Mumbai-based airline, registered as SNV Aviation, got the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the ministry in the first half of August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations.

It received the mandatory no-objection certificate from the civil aviation ministry in October last year.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Akasa Air also recently announced that its airline code will be "QP". 

Once the aircraft is inducted, then the airline has to conduct a set of successful proving flights.

A proving flight, which may originate from one airport and fly to another airport, is part of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's process for the induction of a new aircraft type in an airline's fleet. It consists of five sectors (legs) with a total block time of 10 hours or more.

This may include one diversion to an enroute alternate airport or a destination.

With inputs from agencies.  